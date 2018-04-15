JAMB conducts UTME in 8 countries — Nigeria Today

JAMB conducts UTME in 8 countries
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has recorded a huge success in the conduct of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) in eight countries. The countries include: the UK, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa. The board’s Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with […]
JAMB conducts UTME in 8 countries
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!