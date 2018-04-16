 James Harrison retires - NBCSports.com — Nigeria Today
James Harrison retires – NBCSports.com

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports


James Harrison retires
James Harrison is calling it a career. Harrison, the linebacker who will turn 40 next month, wrote on Instagram that he has decided to retire, and this time he means it. Harrison previously announced his retirement four years ago but then decided to
