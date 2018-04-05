 James Ibori, lawyer lose conviction appeal — Nigeria Today
James Ibori, lawyer lose conviction appeal

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News

A lawyer to James Ibori, a former governor of Delta state, Bhadresh Gohil has lost the bid to appeal his 2011 conviction. A UK court had convicted Gohil and Ibori of money laundering. In the latest edition of its monthly media publication, EFCC ALERT, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Gohil’s appeal “formed […]

