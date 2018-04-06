James Selfe: De Lille knows where to find the high court - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

James Selfe: De Lille knows where to find the high court – Mail & Guardian
James Selfe: De Lille knows where to find the high court
Mail & Guardian
Democratic Alliance federal executive chairperson James Selfe has accused Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille of spreading “alternative facts” to “gain public sympathy”. Selfe's utterances on Friday come after De Lille released a statement less than 24 …
