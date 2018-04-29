Jane Michael Ekanem marks Birthday with the Launch of a New Book! - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Jane Michael Ekanem marks Birthday with the Launch of a New Book! – BellaNaija
|
Jane Michael Ekanem marks Birthday with the Launch of a New Book!
Fashion Entrepreneur Jane Michael Ekanem turned a year older today and is celebrating her birthday in a memorable way. She announced the launch of her new book April 29th, a tell-all book about how she struggled to gain ground with her brand, survived …
Jane Michael Ekanem Announces Launch Of New Book On Her Birthday
