Janelle Monáe: Dirty Computer review – vagina monologues from a far-off star - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Janelle Monáe: Dirty Computer review – vagina monologues from a far-off star – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Janelle Monáe: Dirty Computer review – vagina monologues from a far-off star
The Guardian
At first glance, Dirty Computer looks like business as usual for Janelle Monáe. Like its predecessor, 2013's The Electric Lady, it's a concept album with a title that posits its creator as a part-human, part-cyborg figure, and it comes accompanied by a …
It sounds like 2018 distilled into a sci-fi funk pop extravaganza – Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer, review
Memes & Tweets About Janelle Monae's New Album Are In Love With Its Empowering Themes
Janelle Monáe, 'a queer black woman in America,' comes out as pansexual
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!