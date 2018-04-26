Janelle Monáe Frees Herself as She covers Rolling Stone Magazine — Nigeria Today

American music star Janelle Monáe reveals details about her private life in the new issue of Rolling Stone , as she finally addresses longstanding rumors about her sexuality.

The singer-actress told the magazine she identifies with aspects of pansexuality and bisexuality, saying:

Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfu–er. But then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.

Janelle also addressed how early in her career she was insecure about living up to impossible showbiz ideals. She says:

It had to do with the fear of being judged. All I saw was that I was supposed to look a certain way coming into this industry, and I felt like I [didn’t] look like a stereotypical black female artist.

Though Janelle didn’t talk to Rolling Stone about her relationship with actress Tessa Thompson, she said she’d love it if her album “Dirty Computer” dropping on Friday, will inspire young listeners who may be struggling to come to terms with their sexuality, too.