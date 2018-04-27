 Janelle Monae’s new album “Dirty Computer” is OUT NOW | Listen on BN — Nigeria Today
Janelle Monae’s new album “Dirty Computer” is OUT NOW | Listen on BN

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Janelle Monae's new album "Dirty Computer" is OUT NOW | Listen on BN | BellaNaijaJanelle Monae has officially released her new album “Dirty Computer,” which features Pharrell, Brian Wilson, and Zoë Kravitz.

She has so far released 3 songs “Django Jane,” “PYNK,” and “Make Me Feel,” and a companion film aired live on TV at the same time as the album’s release.

You can listen to the album below:

