Janga reinstated as Kogi Police Commissioner — Nigeria Today

Janga reinstated as Kogi Police Commissioner

The Inspector -General of Police, M Ibrahim Idris has reinstated Mr. Ali Janga the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in Kogi state.

It would be recalled that the I.G replaced Mr Janga with Mr Sunday Ogbu in the wake of the escape of six suspects, including Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama and Nuhu Salisu, who were allegedly linked to Kogi senator Dino Melaye whom they accused of supplying them with weapons and cash.

Confirming the reinstatement to newsmen, Kogi State police command spokesman, ASP William Aya said Mr Janga was recalled after meeting the one week ultimatum of recapturing the escapees.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court after conclusion of investigation.

