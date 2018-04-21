 Japanese Ambassador Lauds Baru for Support, Cooperation — Nigeria Today
Japanese Ambassador Lauds Baru for Support, Cooperation

Posted on Apr 21, 2018

The outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Sadanobu Kusaoke, has commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, for his support and cooperation during his time in Nigeria.

Speaking during a farewell visit to the GMD, the ambassador said it was difficult to ignore the tremendous support the Japanese business community enjoyed from NNPC under Dr. Baru’s leadership and called for same level of cooperation and support to be extended to his successor.

Responding, Dr. Baru said the Japanese influence in the Nigerian oil and gas industry was immeasurable, adding that apart from helping to develop local marketing skills in LNG, Japanese companies would be very active in the refineries rehabilitation project.

The post Japanese Ambassador Lauds Baru for Support, Cooperation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

