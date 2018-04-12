 Jarvis Landry: Extension on tap - Rotowire — Nigeria Today
Jarvis Landry: Extension on tap – Rotowire

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Jarvis Landry: Extension on tap
Rotowire
Landry is poised to sign a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. ROTOWIRE FANTASY ANALYSIS. Per the report, Landry's deal would include $47 million in guaranteed money. It's the sort of

