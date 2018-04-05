'Jay Jay' Okocha brought magic to EPL — Phil Brown - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

‘Jay Jay’ Okocha brought magic to EPL — Phil Brown – Vanguard
'Jay Jay' Okocha brought magic to EPL — Phil Brown
Phil Brown, who signed Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha at Hull City, has said the Nigerian legend was an iconic star who brought magic to the Premier League in England. Brown made the declaration during a special TV interview showcasing Okocha and his nephew …
