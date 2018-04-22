Jega heads Maitama Sule Centre for politics, governance — Nigeria Today

Jega heads Maitama Sule Centre for politics, governance
Kano State Government has appointed former INEC boss Prof. Attahiru Jega to head the committee madated to nurture the Maitama Sule Centre for Politics and Democratic Governance. Gov.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!