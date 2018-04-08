Jesus' Female Disciples: The New Evidence – a timely new take on the ultimate boys' club - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Jesus’ Female Disciples: The New Evidence – a timely new take on the ultimate boys’ club – The Guardian
The Guardian
Jesus' Female Disciples: The New Evidence – a timely new take on the ultimate boys' club
Was Mary Magdalene in fact an important dignitary from a town on the Sea of Galilee? Just one of the surprising theories from this look at the most misogynistic story ever told. Julia Raeside. Sun 8 Apr 2018 16.00 EDT. Share on Facebook · Share on …
How prepared are you to rise above challenges?
What Happened After He Rose
Jesus' Female Disciples, Channel 4, review: A healthy corrective to the myths we take for gospel
