Jet Senior Vice President Edward Davidson resigns - Financial Express — Nigeria Today

Jet Senior Vice President Edward Davidson resigns – Financial Express



Financial Express Jet Senior Vice President Edward Davidson resigns

Financial Express

As if the pilot unrest it was facing was not enough, Jet Airways' recently appointed senior vice-president Edward Davidson has resigned. Davidson, an aviation veteran of 40 years, joined in February this year and was specifically roped in by Jet at a …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

