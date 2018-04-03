Jewish Museum home to intricate relics from centuries of Japan ties - Business Day — Nigeria Today

Jewish Museum home to intricate relics from centuries of Japan ties – Business Day
|
Business Day
|
Jewish Museum home to intricate relics from centuries of Japan ties
Business Day
Japonisme: Roseis Dream is a netsuke of a palace complete with minute people inside and a dreaming beggar on its outskirts. It is one of 100 pieces on display at the South African Jewish Museum. Picture: SUPPLIED. Craftsmanship: This netsuke, known as …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!