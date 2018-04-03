Jewish Museum home to intricate relics from centuries of Japan ties - Business Day — Nigeria Today

Jewish Museum home to intricate relics from centuries of Japan ties – Business Day



Business Day Jewish Museum home to intricate relics from centuries of Japan ties

Business Day

Japonisme: Roseis Dream is a netsuke of a palace complete with minute people inside and a dreaming beggar on its outskirts. It is one of 100 pieces on display at the South African Jewish Museum. Picture: SUPPLIED. Craftsmanship: This netsuke, known as …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

