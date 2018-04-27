 Jide Kosoko shows off oyinbo daughter-in-law - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jide Kosoko shows off oyinbo daughter-in-law – NAIJA.NG

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJA.NG

Jide Kosoko shows off oyinbo daughter-in-law
NAIJA.NG
Veteran actor Jide Kosoko who is spending some time abroad recently showed off his family. – In an Instagram post, the proud father shares photos of his son, his foreign daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Life is great for legendary actor, Jide Kosoko

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.