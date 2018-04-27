JJ Omojuwa defends Nina for dumping Collins publicly for Miracle — Nigeria Today

JJ Omojuwa defends Nina for dumping Collins publicly for Miracle





JJ Omojuwa has come to the defence of Nina as she continues to face a lot of criticism on social media over the manner she dumped her boyfriend of one year on National Radio.

He said he would rather his woman makes it clear to him that she has feelings for someone else, than leave him in the dark while seeing the person secretly.





He tweeted:

If a babe I am dating let’s me know she has found someone else, I would thank her for letting me know. And then wish her well. Nothing better than being clear about who’s with you and who is not! My problem would be you staying with me while being with someone else.

Sharing his tweet on Instagram, he wrote:

I am with Nina. Sometimes we just need to stop judging others differently from how we judge ourselves.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

