 JJ Rawlings reacts to Akufo-Addo's 'hard' speech on Ghana-US military deal - YEN.COM.GH — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

JJ Rawlings reacts to Akufo-Addo’s ‘hard’ speech on Ghana-US military deal – YEN.COM.GH

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


YEN.COM.GH

JJ Rawlings reacts to Akufo-Addo's 'hard' speech on Ghana-US military deal
YEN.COM.GH
Former president Jerry John Rawlings has reacted to Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo's speech to address Ghanaians on the Ghana-US 'military base' deal. Describing the president's speech as 'hard' due to words that were used, Jerry John Rawlings said it

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.