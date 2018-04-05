Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman coming back to Blackhawks - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman coming back to Blackhawks – ESPN
Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman coming back to Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Stan Bowman will return for the 2018-19 season, team president John McDonough announced on Thursday. There was speculation about the status of both men's jobs after the Blackhawks failed to …
