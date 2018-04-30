JOHESU: State health institutions set to join strike — Nigeria Today

JOHESU: State health institutions set to join strike
Preparations are on top gear for members of the Joint Health Sector Union,
JOHESU, in state owned health institutions to join their counterpart in
federal owned institutions in the ongoing industrial action.
Secretary, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, NANNW,
Rivers and Bayelsa States, Comrade Emmanuel Egwuatu, disclosed
this yesterday in Port Harcourt, warning that mobilization is ongoing to
drive home their demand.
"The situation is that, in a few days, workers in state owned institutions will
join us in the strike.
"I want to tell Nigerians and the various tiers of government that good
health is a basic need. Everyone has the right to good health, any
government that neglects this basic necessity is not worthy of existence.
"The federal government should arrest the current situation before it
produces spiral effects. Sicknesses and diseases have no friends nor
boundaries, particularly infectious ones," he warned.
Comrade Egwuatu berated the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, for
JOHESU's stalemate with the federal government which resulted in the
strike action.
He disclosed that there are several units that make up the health sector,
pharmacists, nurses, optometrists, dentists, etc, and each unit is as
important as others.
"Doctors always dominate the entire sector, usurp our rights and privileges.
Such marginalization caused the formation of this noble umbrella body,
JOHESU.
"We negotiated with the federal government for our rights and privileges
which it agreed to implement, but doctors went behind us to abort an
already concluded agreement.
"Ever since then, the federal government has refused to implement the
agreement that it entered into with us," he submitted.
The secretary posited that rather than address the situation, the federal
government went ahead to remind them of its 'no work, no pay policy'.
What about the 'no pay, no work policy, for a worker deserves his wages?
It would recalled that JOHESU, which is the umbrella body of other medical
departments except NMA, is currently on strike.
