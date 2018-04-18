 JOHESU strike paralyses UCH Ibadan — Nigeria Today
JOHESU strike paralyses UCH Ibadan

Services at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, were on Wednesday paralysed as the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) at the hospital called out members out for the ongoing national strike. JOHESU officials went round the departments to enforce the strike. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it was a total strike in the strike as the enforcement team chased out health workers from their offices.

