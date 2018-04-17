JOHESU threatens to begin nationwide strike on Tuesday — Nigeria Today

JOHESU threatens to begin nationwide strike on Tuesday
The President of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Mr Josiah Biobelemoye, said on Monday that the the union would commence an indefinite nationwide strike by midnight on Tuesday. Biobelemoye said this when he led the union executive on a courtesy visit to the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Jafaru Momoh, […]
