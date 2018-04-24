JOHESU warns Nigerians against patronizing govt hospitals — Nigeria Today

JOHESU warns Nigerians against patronizing govt hospitals

Members of the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, have warned Nigerians against patronizing government-owned tertiary health institutions. They allege that Chief Executives of these hospitals are recruiting charlatans and quacks to hold out as healthcare professionals to attend to patients. The health workers, at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said they were raising […]

