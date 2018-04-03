John Boyega choosing Nigerian stories to produce - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

John Boyega choosing Nigerian stories to produce – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
John Boyega choosing Nigerian stories to produce
Pulse Nigeria
Exciting news! John Boyega will be developing a few Nigerian stories from which he intends to choose one which he will shoot. Excited yet? The British-Nigerian actor revealed this during a recent interview with CNBC Africa's Onyi Sunday on “Power Lunch …
John Boyega “developing a few Nigerian stories” to make into a Movie
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!