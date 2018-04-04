 John Boyega wants to shoot a 'low budget' movie with N9bn - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
John Boyega wants to shoot a ‘low budget’ movie with N9bn – Pulse Nigeria

John Boyega wants to shoot a 'low budget' movie with N9bn
Boyega said he is developing a few Nigerian stories and choosing one which makes sense budget-wise at an indie budget of $20-$25 million dollars. Published: 08:25 , Refreshed: 18 minutes ago; Gbenga Bada. Print; eMail. Video Player is loading. Play
