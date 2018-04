John Boyega spotted with Dream Catchers, Ikorodu Talented Dancing Kids (Photos/Video) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

John Boyega spotted with Dream Catchers, Ikorodu Talented Dancing Kids (Photos/Video) – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria John Boyega spotted with Dream Catchers, Ikorodu Talented Dancing Kids (Photos/Video)

Information Nigeria

The A-list actor, whose latest movie, Pacific Rim, currently knocked off Black Panther as the top movie in the North American box office, ran into the talented kids twice during his recent visit to Lagos. John Boyega shared a video of their meeting …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest