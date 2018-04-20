John Cena Breaks Up With Nikki Bella - The Tide — Nigeria Today

John Cena Breaks Up With Nikki Bella – The Tide
|
Page Six
|
John Cena Breaks Up With Nikki Bella
The Tide
Wrestling super star, John Cena, 40 and Nikki Bella 34, have broken off their engagement, putting an end to their six years relationship leaving their fans in total shock. The wrestlers who got engaged a year ago at the Wrestle- mania 33 revealed their …
John Cena made Nikki Bella sign a 75-page contract to move in together
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!