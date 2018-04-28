Joho ban rattles tuk tuk sector in Mombasa - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Joho ban rattles tuk tuk sector in Mombasa – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Joho ban rattles tuk tuk sector in Mombasa
The Standard
Tuk tuk operators have urged Governor Hassan Joho to lift the ban on the registration of the three-wheelers. Mombasa Tuk Tuk Association chairman Chrispine Opondo and Secretary General Mohamed Musa and Tuk Tuk Owners and Drivers Association chairman …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!