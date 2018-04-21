 Joho defends long overseas tour, shuts down dumpsite - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Joho defends long overseas tour, shuts down dumpsite – The Standard

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Joho defends long overseas tour, shuts down dumpsite
The Standard
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho addressed his first public gathering in two months yesterday following his return from a long tour of Europe and the Middle East. He defended his long absence, saying his deputy William Kingi run the county effectively as
What Joho said ahead of annual Malaria Day [Full statement]Hivisasa
My bid for presidency still on despite handshake, Joho saysDaily Nation

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.