Joho orders closure of Kibarani dumpsite by end of June - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Joho orders closure of Kibarani dumpsite by end of June – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Joho orders closure of Kibarani dumpsite by end of June
Daily Nation
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has ordered for the closure of Kibarani dumpsite within 70 days. Kibarani, the largest dumpsite in Kenya's tourism city, is an eyesore for both tourists and residents. The dumpsite is located along Mombasa-Nairobi highway …
How Joho plans to beat Malaria in Mombasa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!