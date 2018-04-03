Join the Cause & Let's Build a Safe Place for Victims of Sexual Abuse, Substance Abuse & Depression - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Join the Cause & Let’s Build a Safe Place for Victims of Sexual Abuse, Substance Abuse & Depression – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Join the Cause & Let's Build a Safe Place for Victims of Sexual Abuse, Substance Abuse & Depression
BellaNaija
Emotional & Mental Health Walk-in Centre Everything is fine now. Where do you go if something happens that you just can't cope with? Yes, nowhere. So, Joy Inc. founded by Chude Jideonwo wants to raise that money from you and other people like you who …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!