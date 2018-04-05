Jonah Jang, Stella Oduah accuse federal government of treachery, falsehood over looters’ list — Nigeria Today

Jonah Jang, Stella Oduah accuse federal government of treachery, falsehood over looters’ list

The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Dr. Jonah David Jang, has said that the list released by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to the effect that he got N12.5 billion is laughable.

In the same vein, a former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah, has described the list of alleged looters by the Federal Government as a continuation of government’s treachery desperation to indict past government officials.

Oduah, in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday, said: “The trend of harassing past office holders with false and malicious allegations to score a political point destroys rather than helps the integrity of the anti-corruption stance of the government and indeed makes holding public office very discouraging.”

Jang, in a statement in Jos yesterday, which he personally signed, said: “The list released by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the behest of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government wherein he alleged that I got N12.5 billion is laughable on preliminary evaluation, and pathetic when considered on the scales of truth and reality.

“For all those who were on the list, sources of the funds allegedly looted were stated, but in my case, there was none.“I know Lai Mohammed in our National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) days when we fought for the return of democratic rule to the country putting an end to military dictatorship. I know him to always stand for the truth. Alas, I can finally say that he is not that same person these days.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

