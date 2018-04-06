Jonathan clarifies position on Cambridge Analytica - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Jonathan clarifies position on Cambridge Analytica – Vanguard
|
|
Jonathan clarifies position on Cambridge Analytica
ABUJA—Spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, has refuted media reports linking the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, to the controversial Cambridge Analytica saga. Cambridge-Analytica. He clarified in a statement, yesterday …
Jonathan denies knowledge of Cambridge Analytica operation
Nigeria: Cambridge Analytica Used Graphic Video to Smear Buhari
Cambridge Analytica: firm tried to influence election in Nigeria with violent video
