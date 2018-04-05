Jonathan denies knowledge of Cambridge Analytica operation - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Jonathan denies knowledge of Cambridge Analytica operation – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Jonathan denies knowledge of Cambridge Analytica operation
Pulse Nigeria
The former president said he had nothing to do with the firm's operation in Nigeria. Published: 1 minute ago; Samson Toromade. Print; eMail · Jonathan denies knowledge of Cambridge Analytica operation play Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan (Al Jazeera …
Nigeria's ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections: spokesman
Nigerian ex-president denies knowledge of hacking claims tied to Israeli firm
Cambridge Analytica: firm tried to influence election in Nigeria with violent video
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!