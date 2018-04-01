DSCC to present 'The Revolutionists' production April 5-7 - State Gazette — Nigeria Today

DSCC to present ‘The Revolutionists’ production April 5-7 – State Gazette
|
State Gazette
|
DSCC to present 'The Revolutionists' production April 5-7
State Gazette
The DSCC Theatre Department will present their spring production titled 'The Revolutionists' Thursday, April 5 – Saturday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. each night. Pictured are actresses (L to R) Rebecca Brown, Lina Shutts, Ruby Abang, and Sara Herber Smith …
Marie Antoinette is the epitome of beauty, luxury, and grandeur: Varsha Wadhwa
Official: Why Asisat Oshoala was ruled out of Nigeria, France friendly
Falcons Leave For France Tuesday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!