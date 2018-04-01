 DSCC to present 'The Revolutionists' production April 5-7 - State Gazette — Nigeria Today
DSCC to present ‘The Revolutionists’ production April 5-7 – State Gazette

Posted on Apr 1, 2018


DSCC to present 'The Revolutionists' production April 5-7
The DSCC Theatre Department will present their spring production titled 'The Revolutionists' Thursday, April 5 – Saturday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. each night. Pictured are actresses (L to R) Rebecca Brown, Lina Shutts, Ruby Abang, and Sara Herber Smith
