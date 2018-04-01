Jonathan rues missing French, Nigeria friendly — Nigeria Today

Jonathan rues missing French, Nigeria friendly

Super Falcons first-choice keeper, Alaba Jonathan has revealed her pain of missing the Super Falcons trip to Le Mans, to take on their French counterparts on April 6.

The game which is part of the Super Falcons build up to the African Women Cup of Nations in Ghana, will be the first major outing for the team after winning their ninth title in Cameroon in 2016.

“For sure I am pained missing the match. It was because of my passport. I hope to renew it this month,” said Jonathan whose heroics kept the Super Falcons in the game during the tense final game between hosts Cameroon and Nigeria. Desire Oparanozie scored the winning goal of the match.

The Bayelsa Queens player backed the Super Falcons to do well against the French women and of course qualify for the AWCON in Ghana.

“We are a strong team. Against France the Super Falcons will not disappoint.

“No doubt we will not only qualify, but win the Nations Cup again.

“The coach Thomas Dennerby has spoken to me and I am encourage to work hard and improve,” said the keeper.

Other players who are missing the game include Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Rashidat Ajibade, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Uchechi Sunday. The Super Falcons are due to arrive in Le Mans on Tuesday April 3. The French women team are rated 5th in the FIFA World Cup rankings, while the Super Falcons are rated 38th and a distance first in Africa.

