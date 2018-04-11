Jonathan speaks on mistakes of past leaders, cautions youths — Nigeria Today

Jonathan speaks on mistakes of past leaders, cautions youths

Goodluck Jonathan, former President, has cautioned Nigerian youths against mistakes made by past leaders. Addressing a cross session of youths in Yenogoa, the Bayelsa State capital, the immediate past President highlighted the mistakes to include, “tribalism, nepotism, and religious intolerance.” Jonathan said, “I am happy that you cut across parts of the country, you are […]

Jonathan speaks on mistakes of past leaders, cautions youths

