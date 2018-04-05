Jonathan 'unaware' party use of Cambridge Analytica - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Jonathan ‘unaware’ party use of Cambridge Analytica – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Jonathan 'unaware' party use of Cambridge Analytica
Vanguard
Nigerian former President Goodluck Jonathan “wasn't aware” of any use of Cambridge Analytica by his party in the country's elections, his spokesman said Thursday. UK Guardian releases video used in 'blackmailing' Buhari in 2015. The Nigerian government …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!