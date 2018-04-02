 Jonathan’s former aide, Omokri reveals how Buhari ‘benefited’ from ex-NSA, Dasuki’s ‘loot’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jonathan’s former aide, Omokri reveals how Buhari ‘benefited’ from ex-NSA, Dasuki’s ‘loot’

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Reno Omokri, former president Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari purportedly benefited from the slush fund by a former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki(retd). Omokri said the embattled ex-NSA bought armoured vehicles for Buhari in the build up to the 2015 presidential election. In an interview with ThisDay, the United […]

Jonathan’s former aide, Omokri reveals how Buhari ‘benefited’ from ex-NSA, Dasuki’s ‘loot’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.