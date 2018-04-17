 Jonathan’s N100 Note The Worst Ever- Muslim Group — Nigeria Today
Jonathan’s N100 Note The Worst Ever- Muslim Group

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) in a statement have declared the N100 note introduced by President Goodluck Jonathan on 19th December, 2014, the worst Nigerian note in history. In a statement prepared by the Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, he said that this is partly due to the removal of Arabic Ajami. Akintola also noted that the […]

