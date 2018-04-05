Jontay Porter declares the NBA Draft - Columbia Daily Tribune — Nigeria Today

Jontay Porter declares the NBA Draft – Columbia Daily Tribune
Kansas City Star
Jontay Porter declares the NBA Draft
Columbia Daily Tribune
The biggest offseason questions for the Missouri men's basketball team centered on the Porter brothers and their decision regarding the 2018 NBA Draft. Michael Porter Jr. declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and signed an agent last week. This afternoon …
