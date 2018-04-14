José Mourinho calls for more respect as United close in on second place - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

José Mourinho calls for more respect as United close in on second place – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
José Mourinho calls for more respect as United close in on second place
The Guardian
Manager says United have not received credit for successful season • 'It seems hard for people to praise the team and praise the boys'. Paul Wilson · @paulwilsongnm. Sat 14 Apr 2018 17.29 EDT Last modified on Sat 14 Apr 2018 17.38 EDT. Share on …
Pogba challenged by Mourinho after Man Utd derby heroics
Jose Mourinho rules out 'anything crazy' in the transfer market as Manchester United will not match City spending
Jose Mourinho insists his Manchester United team deserve more credit than they receive
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!