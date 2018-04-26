Jose Mourinho insists he didn't sell Mohamed Salah, but says the Egyptian 'wasn't mentally ready' at Chelsea - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Jose Mourinho insists he didn’t sell Mohamed Salah, but says the Egyptian ‘wasn’t mentally ready’ at Chelsea – SkySports

Jose Mourinho insists he didn't sell Mohamed Salah, but says the Egyptian 'wasn't mentally ready' at Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has denied being the man behind Chelsea's sale of now PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah, but feels the forward was not physically or mentally ready at the time. It was under Mourinho that Salah arrived in the Premier League with …
