 Jose Mourinho Reportedly Wants to Sell Anthony Martial Amid Juventus Rumours - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jose Mourinho Reportedly Wants to Sell Anthony Martial Amid Juventus Rumours – Bleacher Report

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Bleacher Report

Jose Mourinho Reportedly Wants to Sell Anthony Martial Amid Juventus Rumours
Bleacher Report
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly open to selling Anthony Martial in order to fund the club's transfer business this summer amid rumours he is wanted by Juventus. According to Tuttosport (h/t Le 10 Sport, via Calciomercato), Mourinho
Manchester United remind Arsenal what is at stake when replacing WengerThe Guardian (blog)
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez aims fresh dig at ArsenalManchester Evening News
Report: Manchester United still interested in Danny RoseCartilage Free Captain (blog)
ESPN –Sport24 –ManUtd.com –Metro
all 502 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.