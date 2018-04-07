 Joshua Dariye to Nigerians: Stop insulting leaders, elders on social media — Nigeria Today
Joshua Dariye to Nigerians: Stop insulting leaders, elders on social media

Posted on Apr 7, 2018

A former governor of Plateau state and senator representing Plateau Central, Joshua Dariye on Saturday called on Nigerians to stop insulting elders and leaders on social media. He made this call in Jos during the 75th birthday celebration of Senator Jeremiah Useni. Dariye said, “What Nigerians are doing on social media – insulting elders, leaders […]

