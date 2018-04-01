 Joshua defeats Parker on points — Nigeria Today
Joshua defeats Parker on points

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

British-born Nigerian boxer Anthony on Saturday defeated New Zealander Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight title bout at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It was a unanimous points win for Joshua after two judges gave the fight it to him by a margin of 118-110, with the third scoring it 119-109. With the victory, […]

