Joshua did not impress me – MikeTyson — Nigeria Today

Joshua did not impress me – MikeTyson

Mike Tyson has disclosed he has doubts about the pedigree of Anthony Joshua after the British-born Nigerian became the WBO, IBF and WBA (Super) champion, Metroreports. Joshua beat Joseph Parker on points in his first 12-round fight as a pro on March 31, but the former knockout king failed to spark against the New Zealander. The […]

The post Joshua did not impress me – MikeTyson appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

