Joshua Eyes Fifth World Title After Victory Over Parker; Calls Out Wilder — Nigeria Today

Joshua Eyes Fifth World Title After Victory Over Parker; Calls Out Wilder

New International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world heavyweight title champion Anthony Joshua has insisted he wants to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The 28-year-old British-Nigerian defeated Joseph Parker in the 11th round by unanimous decision in a world heavyweight unification fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday night.

Joshua won with a unanimous 118-110 118-110 119-109 points decision. The win added the WBO belt to Joshua’s impressive haul.

“My strategy was to stick behind the jab, that’s one of the most important weapons,” Joshua told the audience after the fight.

“I want to be the undisputed heavyweight champion.”

The only important title Joshua is currently not holding is the World Boxing Council belt presently held by American Deontay Wilder.

Joshua called out 32-year-old American Deontay Wilder, unbeaten in 40 fights, to come and face him in the United Kingdom.

“All these years, the UK fighters had to go to America and everyone had to spend a heap of money to go to Vegas,” Joshua, unbeaten in 21 fights, added.

“We can do it in London, around Wembley, or Cardiff. It’s local. We’re staying right here.

“Wilder – Let’s go baby, let’s go.”

