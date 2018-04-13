‘Joshua, Wilder in progressing talks over heavyweight unification bout’ — Nigeria Today

‘Joshua, Wilder in progressing talks over heavyweight unification bout’

Heavyweights champions, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are in progressing talks about unifying their belts in a hugely anticipated bout, says Joshua’s manager, Eddie Hearn.

Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel claimed they were offered an £8.8 million flat fee for the fight to happen, however Joshua’s team denied this. But Hearn denied making the ‘Bronze Bomber’ this ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer to unify Wilder’s WBC Heavyweight belt with Joshua’s IBF, WBA, IBO AND WBO belts.

Finkel told the Telegraph on yesterday: “It was a take-it-or-leave-it offer.

“We will respond appropriately in the next day or so with our counter offer. If Joshua is serious, we will take the fight.

“Deontay wants this fight. He doesn’t want anyone else.”

However, Hearn has now taken to Twitter to deny those claims from Wilder’s side about the apparent offer.

When asked if he had made a ‘take it or leave it 20 per cent split offer’, AJ’s promoter simply replied: “No.”

After defeating Joseph Parker in Cardiff last month to secure the WBO heavyweight belt, it was inevitable that Joshua would next meet Deontay Wilder to finally unify all the belts and find an undisputed heavyweight champion.

